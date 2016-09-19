Book wins Auglaize County Open

Todd Book shot a two-over-par 74 at Prairie View Golf Club to lay claim to the 2016 Auglaize County Open Sunday, finishing with a three-round total of 220. Book edged out Lyle Sanvido - who shot a one-under 71 to earn the medalist honors at Prairie View - by four shots. Jake Hefner came in third with a score of 239 and Jonathan Lambert carded a 244 to lay claim to fourth place.

