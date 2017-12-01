Body shop holds grand opening

Joe and Kim Patterson cut the ribbon in front of their brand new paint booth at Auglaize Auto Body in Wapakoneta. The shop is the only clean air facility in northwest Ohio.
By: 
AJ HECHT
Staff Writer
Friday, December 1, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new member on Thursday night, holding a ribbon cutting at Auglaize Auto Body’s newly renovated workshop on Auglaize Street in Wapakoneta.

Formerly Vintage Metal Works, based near Cridersville, the newest member of the Chamber moved into a space in downtown Wapakoneta that owner Joe Patterson has been working on since purchasing the property in August.

In what was once the Mike Swaney car dealership, Patterson has transformed the space into Northwest Ohio’s only environmentally friendly, green auto body workshop.

The centerpiece of the new shop is the brand new Accudraft SS paint booth, which was an unexpected addition to the company’s offerings.

“We weren’t look...

