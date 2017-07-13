Board updated on safety issues

The Auglaize County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met for their regular scheduled meeting on Wednesday morning. After Chairman Kendall Krites called the meeting to order, Emergency Coordinator Troy Anderson updated the committee on several issues.

Anderson started with an update on the recent weather activity, especially the storm on Monday night. According to Anderson there were some funnel clouds seen in the county but none of them touched down. Anderson also gave credit to the dispatchers for their work Monday, as they relayed calls throughout the county and were able to confirm the weather activity.

Anderson informed the committee about spills in the county and said that since last meeting all spills have been diesel fuel and from transportation. There were no spills in facilities throughout the county. Anderson also updated the committee on facility inspections and told them that when they do surprise inspections versus planned ones they are finding out that facilities are not placing items where they are supposed to according to...

