Board updated on disease response

The Auglaize County Board of Health met for their regular meeting Thursday morning.

With flu season bearing down, the board received a presentation from Debbie Scheer, the Auglaize and Mercer County Epidemiologist on the county's disease prevention and response policies. Through the Ohio Department of Health, the county has access to several systems that aide response and investigation of confirmed or potential outbreaks. Scheer also has her finger on the pulse of the schools in Auglaize County, as absences are aggregated in a live Google Doc. The system is a free alternative to purpose built software that would be...