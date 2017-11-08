Board to see new faces

Two new faces will take over seats on the Wapakoneta City School District Board of Education, as Gregg Ruppert and Brian Cossel beat out incumbents William Sammetinger and Brent Schwartz in Tuesday’s election.

Ruppert easily outpaced the rest of the field, taking 30 percent of vote, while Cossel edged out Sammetinger by a mere 110 votes.

Sammetinger is a 16 year veteran of the board. Schwartz has served for seven years.

Ruppert, a former teacher and coach in the Wapakoneta school district, campaigned on addressing student and teacher needs. “My number one priority is making sure the staff has the man power and necessary materials to meet student’s needs,” he said last week at the Wapakoneta Candidate Forum.

The newly elected member plans to put that plan to action.

“I just think we need to get in the classroom a little bit more and find out how we can help the students a little bit more,” he said on Tuesday night at the County Administration Building. “I’ll be in there Friday for Veteran’s Day and start talking to all the teachers I used to teach with.”

Cossel, who has worked for the postal service in Wapakoneta for 26 years, echoed... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.