Board OK's three-year contract for superintendent

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved a three-year contract, 2018–21, for District Superintendent Jeff McPheron at Tuesday evening’s regular meeting.

They also hired Annette Hensley as school nutrition supervisor.

Hensley, who attended the meeting, spent the last 14 years at Wapakoneta in food service, most recently in the middle school, and has also spent four years driving bus for them.

“I think she is going to be a fantastic addition to our team in the kitchen, and hopefully we can keep her for a long time,” McPheron said.

During a special board meeting on June 29, the board hired Renèe Wildermuth as a Spanish teacher.

After much discussion about moving the graduation date, the board set graduation for May 27, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

The board also accepted the resignation of Elementary Principal and Intervention Coordinator Gina Rogers, effective July 31, and Donna Bogart from her cafeteria position, effective immediately.

McPheron announced during committee reports that the new scoreboards will be installed the second week of August before the first volleyball game. McPheron is also waiting on a competitive quote for work on the sidewalk and steps.

The board took the following additional actions...

