Board: no change in New Bremen recount

The Auglaize County Board of Elections gathered for a recount of the Nov. 7 New Bremen Local School District Board of Education at the county administration building in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, which all but officially confirmed the election day results.

Because the New Bremen Local School District stretches into small portions of neighboring Shelby and Mercer Counties, the recount required the coordination of all three county election boards.

Vote counts in Auglaize County matched the initial totals, as did Mercer County's, who also conducted their recount on Tuesday, effectively adding incumbent Shelly Busse into the group of member-elects, joining Suzanne Wells and Michele Bambauer.

Before the results can be officially confirmed and certified, Shelby County must do their own recount, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

The board does not expect any difference in the Shelby County numbers.

Additionally, the number of ballots cast in Shelby County only account for 70 out of over 3,000 total ballots, making any disparity unlikely to change the final outcome of the election.

The recount was triggered by...

