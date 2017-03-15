Board mulls bike tour fundraiser

WAYNESFIELD —The Waynesfield-Goshen Board of Education met on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and discussed several topics, including the opportunity to provide a lunch stop for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA), district funding and the addition of career pathways to the high school.

The meeting began with a presentation by Athletic Director Brett Purcell. Purcell talked about providing a lunch stop on June 23 for the GOBA. This lunch will be an Athletic Boosters and Waynesfield-Goshen YSA fundraising and community event, and the bulk of the cyclists will arrive between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

