Board honors students, helper

Several high school students were recognized Tuesday evening during a regular Wapakoneta City Schools board of education meeting.

Students recognized included eighth-grader Arik Coulter, nominated by Jeanine Lewis; freshman Jaxson Stevens, nominated by Lori Morris; sophomore Summer Kuehl, nominated by Julie Courter; junior Thomas Rumple, nominated by Lisa Horman; and senior John Bourne, nominated by Shelley Koch.

Also recognized during the meeting was community member Julie Wisener, who has helped out a lot around the district over the years.

“We really try to make ourselves somewhat small in Wapakoneta, but regionally, we're not that small,” Superintendent Keith Horner said. “We have 3,000 kids in our district.”

Horner pointed out that with that many students, a lot of help is needed, and this help comes from a lot of people and places. Four or five years ago, the board decided with would thank these people who selflessly offer help, he said.

