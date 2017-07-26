Board honors retirees

On Tuesday evening, the Wapakoneta Board of Education congratulated three of their retirees: special education, first grade and Title I teacher Judy Bucher, 20 years; science teacher Douglas Davis, two years at Wapakoneta, 31 years total; and seventh and eighth grade language arts teacher, Karen Quatman, 25 years.

“(This) is always bittersweet,” said School Board President Brent Schwartz. “We hate to see people leaving, but congratulations to all of you.”

District Superintendent Keith Horner thanked each retiree and gave each a gift.

The board also welcomed two new teachers: Erika Eley, eighth and ninth grade English, and Jillian Wagner, high school intervention specialist. Eley attended the meeting and the board welcomed her to the school.

The back-to-school celebrations will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the elementary school, 6:30 p.m. for the middle school and 7:30 p.m. for the high school. The first day of school will be Tuesday, August 22.

The board also approved the following...

