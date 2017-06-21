Board honors five retirees

The Wapakoneta Board of Education recognized five retirees during the regular board meeting on Tuesday evening by sharing kind words and memories about each retiree.

District Superintendent Keith Horner and Board Vice President Ron Mertz thanked Joan Braun, 24 years; Susie Huelskamp, 25 years; Barb Kohlrieser, 14 years; Kristi Spencer, 31 years; and Suzanne Temple, 31 years.

“We are very blessed to have you all work for our kids,” Horner said.

Mertz emphasized how much the employees will be missed after all of their years of service.

The board then accepted two donations: $100 from Matthew and Bridget Kentner for the General Fund and $700 from Bulldog Bogey Busters for computer stations at Cridersville Elementary School.

“The $700 from the Bulldog Bogey Busters is an anonymous donation made by a gentleman and his wife that happened to see our children at a field trip and was so impressed at how well they were behaved, he stopped at the school and wrote a check,” Mertz said.

Horner commented on the federal government funding cut...

