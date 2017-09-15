Board hikes fees after 15-year wait

The Auglaize County Board of Health met for its regular meeting Thursday morning.

The board approved a proposal to change Family Planning fees, after 15 years of the fees staying the same. The slight fee increase will match Medicaid’s reimbursements. About 75 to 80 percent of the clients have insurance companies who will reimburse the fee. Most of the remaining 20 to 25 percent will be eligible for discounts.

Health Commissioner Oliver Fisher and the board discussed the transfer of home visiting special revenue fund from FCFC to the board of health. Fisher explained the board would need to backdate the transfer to Jan. 1, 2017 and proposed transferring one month of running costs, $7,500, into the fund to account for delays in repayment and non-reimbursable expenses. The board approved the transfer.

Director of Environmental Health Curt Anderson discussed the current condition of the Dutch Mill Cafe in Minster and how the board would like them to proceed with their interest in increasing to a level three license next month. If the Environmental Health Department feels they have met the requirements, they will have to come before the board before the license can be approved . . .

