Board of Health reinstates license for Dutch Mill

The Auglaize County Board of Health met for its regular meeting Thursday morning at the Health Department in Wapakoneta.

The board tackled several key items, most notably reinstating the Dutch Mill Café's food service license.

Environmental Health Division sanitarian Aaron Longsworth recommend the reinstatement following an inspection of the restaurant on Nov. 6.

All physical upgrades have been made to the facility to comply with Health Department code, although one lingering issue remains.

The walk-in freezer in the basement of the building has a continuing condensation issue. The small leak in the ceiling does not present a health issue. In light of the ownership's repeated attempts to correct the issue, the Environmental Health Division felt Dutch Mill warranted reinstatement.

While their current license, due to being downgraded, does not grant food service, the board is allowed to grant them that privilege without upgrading back to the proper license and avoiding the significant fee that entails.

When licenses are up for renewal, Dutch Mill will apply for a license that includes food service. Applications for renewal will be made available Feb. 1, 2018 and will be due Mar. 1, 2018.

Dutch Mill will also be subject to a more rigorous inspection schedule that will likely result in quarterly visits from the Health Department.

The board also deliberated on group insurance for Health Department employees. The department will be leaving a consortium they joined last year, but will have to pay $22,000 towards the consortium's deficit to leave the group.

