Board discusses future events

A potential lumberjack competition as well as a warrior combat competition were discussed Monday night when the Auglaize County Fair Board met for its first regular meeting of the year.

Also discussed was the $100,000 grant given to them from the state and how to appropriate some of that money to build the new show ring as well as a new speaker system for the show ring. Plus they adopted to have their pay scale to be the Ohio state minimum wage and the mileage to be the IRS standard for event judges.

The board also instituted a committee to select judges. The Ohio Fair Board is also reducing the amount given to the fair by $460. There was a discussion about getting a credit card machine for the office and possibly the front gate. For more information see Tuesday's copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.