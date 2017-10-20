Board approves new health care options

Board members of the Auglaize County Educational Service Center convened for their regular meeting on Thursday at the ESC.

Changes in healthcare coverage for ESC employees was on the docket, as was an adjustment in how teacher absences are handled.

Board President Holly Turner and her fellow board members voted to approve the addition of Health savings accounts to employee benefit options.

Health savings accounts are savings accounts that allows the insured to save money for medical expenses. The board intends... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.