Board applauds smooth return

On Tuesday evening, the Wapakoneta Board of Education reflected on and thanked many people for a smooth start to the new school year with updates on each school.

Board member Willie Sammetinger shared the success of a Day for Dan and the dedication of the new wrestling facility. He said the golf outing, chicken dinners and dedication went really well.

“I want to commend everyone who was involved in the community because it really is a great facility, and it was a great dedication ceremony,” board president Brent Schwartz said. “I’m really proud of our facility,”

Board member Pat Gibson reported the back-to-school celebrations at Wapakoneta Elementary went well and the cookie dough sales will begin next week. The PTO will use the profits to help purchase many things for students as well as for field trips and other events.

Cridersville Elementary had a successful summer and is ready with new goals for the new year.

“Students will learn to be responsible and respectful and always do their best, which is what defines Redskin ready,” board member Ron Mertz said. “Teachers based all behavior plans on this philosophy and will continue to build relationships for future learning.”

Cridersville Methodist Church held their blessing of the backpacks on Sunday, Aug. 20. School supplies were donated for about 20 students who will need them this year.

Wapakoneta High School has developed three rules for the school year . . .

See the rest of this story and more, pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.