Board alters terminal plans, seeks local donations

The Auglaize County Airport Authority met for its regular meeting earlier this month at the Neil Armstrong Airport.

During the meeting, adjustments were made to the plans for a new terminal building at the airport.

Several options were presented to the members, one with a conference room and one without.

Another option for a basement was also discussed, and ultimately decided upon.

The addition of the basement to the plan increases expenditures on the project by approximately $280,000.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $1,580,000.

The Airport Authority is scheduled to submit plans for the project by March 1, 2018.

Bidding is planned to begin April 15, 2018.

The group is also appealing for donations for the project.

