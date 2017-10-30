Bill targets redundant bureaucracy in schools

Ohio State Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima, introduced Senate Bill 216 earlier this month, which has deep ties to several area school officials. Chris Pfister, the Waynesfield-Goshen schools Superintendent, helped spark the writing of the bill, which has been coined the, "Ohio Public School Deregulation Bill." The 162 page bill was written largely to eliminate redundant bureaucracy in Ohio school systems.

"The whole intent was to try to remove regulations that are a barrier to efficient and effective operations of the school," Pfister said. "I believe the best decisions are made closest to the work, by the people with the most info."

Minster Superintendent Brenda Boeke and Auglaize County ESC Superintendent Shawn Brown joined Pfister on the Steering Committee in March, and wrote a first draft of requests for the bill. Along with now former Senator Cliff Hite and State Representatives Bob Cupp, R-Lima, Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, and Keith Faber, R-Celina, Huffman and the committee of superintendents from throughout the representative districts worked...