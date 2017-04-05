Biederman's dinger downs Rams

Aubrey Biederman crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to lift Waynesfield-Goshen to a 12-2 run-spread win over visiting NWCC-rival Upper Scioto Valley Tuesday. Biederman's dinger capped a six-run inning and gave her four RBI on the day.

Cydney Roberts went the distance in the circle for the Tigers, allowing only two hits and striking out six along the way. Madison Crumrine stroked three hits in the win and Madison Agnew had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI for the Tigers.

The tables will be turned today as Waynesfield-Goshen travels to USV for a 5p.m. game.