Bergman goes off for 61 points in two games

Botkins jumped out to a 22-5 first quarter lead over Waynesfield-Goshen Saturday before rolling to a 58-28 victory in boys non-conference basketball action.

Botkins' Luke Bergman notched a career-high 32 points against the Tigers giving him a total of 61 points in two games this weekend, having dropped 29 points on Anna in a SCAL loss Friday.

For more on the story, see Monday's edition of the WDN.