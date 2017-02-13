Bergman goes off for 61 points in two games
COREY MAXWELL
Monday, February 13, 2017
BOTKINS
Botkins jumped out to a 22-5 first quarter lead over Waynesfield-Goshen Saturday before rolling to a 58-28 victory in boys non-conference basketball action.
Botkins' Luke Bergman notched a career-high 32 points against the Tigers giving him a total of 61 points in two games this weekend, having dropped 29 points on Anna in a SCAL loss Friday.
