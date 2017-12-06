Bell choir to perform with Lima Symphony

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is getting in the Christmas spirit this Saturday with the Holiday Concert “Bells, Brass and Bows,” and are calling on a local group to give the orchestra that little extra ring to it.

Wapakoneta’s St. Paul United Church of Christ Bell Choir will be performing three songs alongside the orchestra in their second visit to the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in three years on Saturday.

The performance will mark the culmination of a long and rigorous rehearsal schedule that has seen the choir spending long hours preparing for the show.

“They’re very very good people. They work really hard,” director Wendy Schlenker said about the choir. “We’ve been rehearsing for this since September.”

“I’m just really proud of these guys,” the Wapakoneta native and Sidney elementary school music teacher added. “They’ve asked for extra rehearsals, we practiced twice last week, three hours a week. We usually practice one hour a week, so it’s been triple the time.”

For Schlenker and most of the choir, this will be their second opportunity to join the orchestra on stage, but for Rev. Becky Sunday, the pastor at St. Paul, she’ll be...

