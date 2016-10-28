Beggar's Night Force is strong

Houses weren't the only places to score some candy during trick-or-treat Thursday night.

The Wapakoneta Police Department welcomed youngsters to come and receive candy, as well as interact with officers and staff, who were dressed as Star Wars characters. The sign in front of city hall read, This Halloween, may the Wapak Police Force be with you.

This is the fourth year the department has held its trick or treat event, Police Chief Russ Hunlock said.

“We like to make sure the kids know they can come see us and interact with us,” Hunlock said. “We try to have our officers and our staff dress up. We always usually have a theme, and we just encourage the interaction with not only the young kids trick or treating, but also the parents and family members that come too.”

