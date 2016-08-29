Barn fire reported near St. Johns

St. Johns Fire Department was called to the 12300 Block of Wapak-Freyburg Road for a barn fire around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Brian Schlosser of the St. Johns Fire Department, the barn was fully engulfed with flames and was totally lost. They also required assistance from the Botkins, Uniopolis and Wapakoneta fire departments. There were no fatalities and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.