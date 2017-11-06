Ballot offers several choices in Tuesday election

Election Day is Tuesday and there are quite a few contested seats in the Wapakoneta Daily News readership area. Here is an overview of the choices voters face:

Auglaize County Municipal Court Judge

Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Augsburger faces off against attorney David Weilbacher. Both are Republicans.

Wapakoneta

Stephen Henderson, president of the Wapakoneta City Council, and City Treasurer Barbara Steinke are running unopposed and will keep their seats.

On city council itself, the four ward seats are unopposed. The three at-large seats will be filled with the three candidates on the ballot: Republicans Terry Campbell and Chad Dunlap will fill two of those seats, which were vacated by Republicans Dan Graf, who opted not to run for reelection, and Rachel Barber, who lost in the May Republican primary. The third seat goes to Democrat Rodney Metz, who had been filling the seat of Randy Fisher, who resigned in April.

Buckland

Former Mayor Dan Lambert is challenging incumbent Mayor Tim Detty. Seven candidates are vying for four seats on village council. Incumbents Scott May, Jay Miller, Leann Rich, and Savanna Freytag will face former councilors Lonnie John and Rusty Jones and Deb Neace. Freytag has been occupying the seat vacated by James Jones III, who was dismissed in July

Cridersville

Three council members — Shirley Anderson, Robert Conner, Paul Lynch and Eric West — decided