Backpack giveaway in store at Waynesfield

With back-to-school time in full swing, race teams, sponsors, and fans want to make this hectic time of year just a little bit easier this Saturday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield.

At current count, 130 book bags have been donated to be given away to school aged kids in attendance at Saturday's race. The track is aiming to reach their goal of 200. In addition, 6 bicycles will be raffled off to help kids make their commute to school that much easier.

A full program of racing presented by Indian Lake Outfitters will accompany the giveaways featuring the Satellite Connections Non Wing Sprints, Quest Federal Credit Union UMP Modifieds, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Non Mini Sprints, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and the Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts.

Adult general admission is $12, kids 11-15 years of age are admitted for $6, and everyone under the age of 10 is admitted for free.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m.; grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps get underway at 6 p.m. with racing action scheduled to start at 7 p.m.