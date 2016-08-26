Author writes while lovin' it

If you go into the McDonalds on Bellefontaine Street you may find Carol Ann Cook, 66, at one of the tables working on her latest book. Cook, who just published the third installment in her “Peregrine” series called “The Dawn,” has been writing for several years now and has been doing it at the local eatery.

Before Cook started writing she was a permanent substitute teacher at Shawnee Middle School from 1998 to ’99, and was a special education teacher at Allen County ESC from ’99 to 2015. The writing began back around 2008 when she started writing the first book of the series, “Singing in the Dawn.”

The series follows the characters of Rescuer and Abettor as they meet and try to decide whether or not they should trust and believe the banished Peregrine or the wise holy man Abiel as they travel to try and restore the powers of Peregrine.

Cook will be holding a meet and greet event on Oct. 3 at Only Believe Ministries, 13817 Botkins Road. Anyone wishing to purchase one of Cook’s books can do so on Amazon.

