Augsburger wins judge race

R. Andrew Augsburger will be taking over as Auglaize County Municipal Court Judge after defeating opponent David Weilbacher in Tuesday’s election.

Augsburger ran away with the contest, securing just over 68 percent of the vote.

The county’s newest judge will be taking over for Judge Gary Herman, who is retiring after 36 years on the bench.

Augsburger is very familiar with the Municipal Court, as the Wapakoneta based prosecutor has spent the last 20 years working for the county as an assistant prosecuting attorney, the last five of which were as a senior assistant.

While his time as a prosecutor will be coming to an end, his service to the county will not. “Tonight was never about me, rather it was about the hard work and dedication of the residents of the county,” Augsburger said in a statement. “As your Municipal Court Judge it will be my priority to continue to put the people of this county first.”

Weilbacher, a St. Marys native and graduate of Memorial High School, has been practicing law for 18 years, but a majority of his experience has come outside of Auglaize County, representing a variety of clients, including individuals and corporations in local, state, and federal courts.

Augsburger campaigned on his familiarity with the community.