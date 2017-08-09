Astro Lanes gets facelift

Astro Lanes and Striker Bar and Grille held it’s grand opening, including a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday after being closed for the month of July for renovations.

Owners Brian and Rebecca VanMeter remodeled the bowling alley by putting in new flat screen monitors, replacing the lounge floor and repaving the parking lot. A lot of work also went into their restaurant, which they renamed Striker Bar and Grille.

“We took it from The Loft and renamed it as Striker Bar and Grille,” Brian said. Just something a little more affiliated with bowling to let people know that we have a full restaurant inside the bowling alley. That’s what the emphasis of today is. To get people to come out and check out the new restaurant and the idea of the change of name to Striker Bar and Grille.”

Their menu also got a new look, adding items such as gutter fries, tater tots, fried pickle chips, vegetable pizza, gluten free pizza, BBQ bacon cheeseburger and desserts.

Brian and Rebecca purchased the bowling alley in...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.