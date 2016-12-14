Assistant Prosecutor received state award

Auglaize County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Augsburger of Wapakoneta recently received an award for his longstanding service to the state and the county.

Augsburger, who has worked for the county prosecutor’s office for 20 years, received the Meritorious Assistant Prosecutor for the State of Ohio award this year out of several nominated throughout the state. He was nominated by County Prosecutor Ed Pierce.

In his nomination letter, Pierce commended the extensive work Augsburger did on the five cases connected to the 2014 murder of Charles Hicks of Uniopolis. He also mentioned his work on the trial of Timothy Workman for child pornography offenses.

Pierce said he nominated Augsburger because of the broad body of work he has done for the county and to recognize his service.

