Assistant prosecutor hopes to continue protecting the community as a judge

Andrew Augsburger has been an assistant prosecuting attorney in Auglaize County for 20 years and now he wants to be the next municipal court judge.

Augsburger grew up in Pickerington; he graduated from high school there in 1988. He earned a degree in political science and history from Miami (Ohio) University and earning a full academic scholarship to Ohio Northern University; while in attendance there he met his future wife Candace, who grew up in Russia, OH. In 1995, Augsburger graduated from Ohio Northern University’s Law School. That year he and Candice married.

Augsburger began practicing law in Newark in 1996, where he gained experience in criminal, civil and real estate law.

“I wasn't really happy in that kind of work,” Augsburger said. "I ended up getting offered a job here in Auglaize County as an assistant prosecuting attorney."

The couple moved to Auglaize County in 1997 and…