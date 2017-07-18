Art center earns regional award

The Riverside Art Center recently won the Western Region of the Ohio Art Education Association's Distinguished Business/Organization Service Award. The award was presented to Riverside On June 21 at the Western Region of the Ohio Art Education Association awards event in Kettering.

Art Educator Kimberly Wheeler, who has participated in Riverside's children art exhibits, nominated Riverside for the award because of all the hard work they have done to renovate the art center the past few months and for all the art center does for the community.

"We're excited, were excited that we're getting attention,” Deb Fischer, president of the Riverside Art Center board, said. "We've done a lot of great things. We've done the inside, we've done the outside we’re creating a lot more events."

According to Fischer, the art center is trying to have more...

