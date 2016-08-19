Arena work to begin soon at fairgrounds

With the old dairy barn now demolished, work on the new show arena is set to begin shortly.

Fairgrounds Manager Fred Piehl brought the county commissioners up to speed on plans for the new building during the annual fairgrounds update meeting Thursday.

“We’re in the progress of that,” Piehl said, referring to the arena project. “The old (dairy barn is) down, the new one’s going to be starting here and we’re working on the permits.”

He added, “We just received more paperwork on the last $100,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. There’s a few more hurdles we have to jump through on that one.”

The “hurdles” referred to are not too concerning, Piehl said, since it is really only a timing issue at stake. The grant is secured nonetheless, he noted, but the contractor awarded the bid for the project, Hume Supply, is ready to start working on the new building. The dairy barn was demolished Monday, and construction on the new arena is currently set to begin Sept. 1.

