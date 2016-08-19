Annual show grows at Acres

The Auglaize Acres second annual Cruisin' for Memories car show gave Acres residents a neat opportunity to do something fun right in their own backyard.

For those living in nursing homes, sometimes every day can feel the same and daily routines can seem monotonous. The car show, however, gave many residents the chance to mix it up without even having to leave home.

Held right on the grounds of the Acres facility, the car show saw well over 30 vehicles lined up along the west edge of the building on Friday.

Several residents joined the fun, some of them escorted by Acres volunteers and staff.

The show has grown this year too, Auglaize Acres Admission and Marketing Director Matt Thuman said, as the number of cars participating has more than doubled since last year. This year, there were also more activities added to the event, such as the Kiddie Car Show.

