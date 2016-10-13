Annual craft show returns

The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club will hold its 13th Annual Arts & Craft Show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wapakoneta High School.

Attendees can look forward to items such as Halloween decorations, Christmas decorations, wreaths, handmade crocheted and knitted items, handmade soaps and candles and decorated sweatshirts and clothing, Craft Show Chairperson Bonnie Wurst said. There will be a few commercial items, like self defense equipment. There will also be Pampered Chef items.

"There will be just a very large variety," she said. "There will be two people doing home-baked food items."

The arts and craft show will be held in the cafeteria and gym. The cost for admission is $3, however there are coupons available throughout town and in today's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News for $1 off this price. Entry will be through the front doors of the high school.

See the full story in the Thursday, Oct. 16 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.