Annexation plans raise safety concerns

An annexation proposal has raised concerns that nearby residents brought to Wapakoneta City Council on Monday.

The proposed annexation of approximately 20.296 acres was approved by county commissioners on Thursday.

Dave Craft addressed council with his concerns for safety, noting the narrow roadways proposed for the development.

“I drive a school bus and there will be places where a car and a school bus can’t fit,” Craft told councilors.

He said he hoped the city would require the roads to be up to city specs and wanted to advise council on the issue before they acted on the annexation.

Council President Steve Henderson said he did the right thing.

“This body has seen no maps or details of the proposal,” Henderson said, “so you did the right thing by bringing it to our attention.”

Safety-Service Director Chad Scott had a map of the proposed development and will provide members of council with copies...

