Annexation up for final reading

The Wapakoneta City Council is up for the third reading of two ordinances regarding the annexation of approximately 10.623 acres in Duchouquet Township and approximately 9.673 acres in Moulton Township into the city.

The property lies west of the city along Ramga Road.

The proposed annexation has raised concerns over safety and drainage.

The safety issue concerns the width of Ramga Road

David Schlenker, of Schlenker Development Inc., addressed council in September and stated there are several streets within the city limits that are under 30 feet in width in answer to previous complaints that Ramga Road will need to be widened.

Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said at that Sept. 18 meeting that the city has no immediate plans to widen Ramga Road due to funding constraints.

Schlenker also told council there will be a retention pond that will be more…