Annexation approved

Wapakoneta is growing again, as the city council passed an ordinance annexing approximately 10.623 acres in Duchouquet Township and approximately 9.673 acres in Moulton Township into the city. Council also passed an ordinance zoning the property as R-1 residential.

The property lies west of the city along Ramga Road.

