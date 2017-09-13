Angels foundation plans fundraiser

The Angels of Childhood Cancer Foundation (ACCF), of Anna, will be hosting a fundraiser at K of C Hall in Wapakoneta on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The day will start with the cornhole tournament with first, second and third place cash prizes. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the tournament at 3 p.m. It is $20 per team. Skyline Chili from Troy will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. for $10 per person. Outspoken — an alternative rock, country and pop group from Lakeview, Ohio — will wrap up the evening from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise child cancer awareness and educate them,” Founder Michael Manger said. “Forty-six children are diagnosed every day with cancer and seven die every day from cancer. Not too many people are aware of how bad childhood cancer is.”

Tactical Solutions Firearms and Accessories, LLC will be hosting a gun raffle throughout the day. There will be 50/50, music, cash bar, inflatables, kids games and raffles. Ruffles the Clown will bring face painting and balloon twisting.

All proceeds will be donated to ACCF.

In previous years, the fundraiser has raised an average of $10,000 to $15,000. This money goes to help families with children who are being treated for cancer. According to Manger, it costs an average of $40,000 a day each time a child stays in the hospital. He has known families whose children had to stay two to three months at a time. ACCF will use this money to provide the families with gas cards, hotels, meals, etc. . . .

