Aldrin highlights museum events

On Saturday, the Armstrong Air and Space Museum will start it's Summer Moon Festival Events. The events celebrate the first moon landing in July of 1969.

The events offer a mixture of activities and speakers, with very special guest Buzz Aldrin, making his first appearance in Wapakoneta. Aldrin was one of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission and the second man to set foot on the moon.

Saturday

At 7 a.m. the 5K Run to the Moon will start as participants run around Wapakoneta beginning and ending at the museum. Following the run will be the awards presentation. Buzz Aldrin will be on hand to hand out medals to the participants.

At 11:15 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., the Toledo Zoo will be at the museum showing some of the animals the zoo has and giving a presentation for the audience. At 12:15 there will a Moon Pie eating contest for the children to participate in and there will be a photo booth set up from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In the Performing Arts Center at Wapakoneta High School, at 1 p.m. Mike Mallory, a former U.S Navy frogman who recovered the astronaut crew from the ocean following splash down.

At 2 p.m. Buzz Aldrin will speak to the crowd. Aldrin will take questions from the audience immediately following the presentation.

Jet Propulsion from the PBS show Ready, Jet, Go and Ruby the tree frog from the WBGU and the Lost in Space robot will be there for photos and to interact the crowd.

At 3:45 p.m. Dr. Bob Tesla, the mad scientist, will entertain the crown with off-the-cuff science experiments. Closing out the day’s event will be the Lima Symphony String Quartet.

Sunday

At 11:30 a.m., there will be another Moon Pie eating contest followed by a presentation from imagination Station: Extreme Science. That will be followed by a presentation by Mike Mallory. Imagination Station will take the stage once again at 1:15 p.m. with a kid trivia at 4 p.m. and another Moon Pie eating contest.

Throughout the day there will be face painting, balloons and a balloon twister. At 12 p.m. the Star Labs Planetary Shows opens. The lab is an inflatable planetarium in which viewers can see the stars and planets.

At 3 p.m. biographer James Hanson, author of First Man: The Life of Neil Armstrong, will give...

For more of the schedule, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.