Airport funding options discussed

The county commissioners discussed the future of the new terminal project at the Neil Armstrong Airport during a phone conference Thursday.

Commissioners Doug Spencer, Don Regula, John Bergman and County Administrator Erica Preston talked with Steve Potoczak of Delta Consulting Group and Brent Richter of the Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA).

The new terminal project has been in the works for over 10 years, and portions of the airport facility were annexed to the village of New Knoxville in October 2015 so water and sewer line improvements could be completed. However, the project is currently at a standstill due to uncertainty with funding.

In order to complete the project on time, funding must be secured in fiscal years 2017-18. The county would need to provide a total of $825,000 in these two years — $750,000 of which would need to be secured in 2017.

While the county tentatively has a portion of funds it could use for this immediate upfront cost, there is still a significant funding gap. However, the Federal Airport Administration (FAA) would reimburse 90 percent of the cost over four years, and the state could potentially reimburse another 5 percent.

