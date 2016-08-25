Ahls share mission stories

Otterbein-Cridersville held its Breakfast of Champion speaking event on Wednesday with their special guests, Tom and Andrea Ahl of Lima. During their presentation the Ahls told the audience about their mission trips to various countries throughout the years.

Among the stories they told at Otterbein-Cridersville were those of their mission trips to Beijing, where they met an 80-year-old reverend named Samuel Lamb, who was imprisoned for 20 years for teaching Christianity. They also told of their trips to Kenya where they met Moses Onondi who helped form a faith group in Kenya, and they told of their eldest daughter Melanie who along with husband, Don, moved over to Kenya to help spread the word.

“I realized that every single one of us are on a mission, in every moment in every day of our lives. We better get used to it and we better start acting accordingly,” Andrea said.

