AG says 'No' to Weilbacher raffle

The Wapakoneta Daily News has learned that the Weilbacher for Judge Committee received a letter from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine last week informing the campaign that the gun raffle they have been using to fundraise for municipal judge candidate David Weilbacher is illegal. The letter calls for the committee to cease all raffles immediately.

The violation stems from Ohio Revised Code 2915.092, limiting charitable raffles to tax-exempt organizations, which does not include the campaign committee.

When reached for comment, Weilbacher said, "We researched it, saw that other campaigns had done it in the past, so we went ahead with it."

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the offense is... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.