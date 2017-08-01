Additional items taken from museum

Evidence at the scene from Friday's break-in at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum has revealed there was more than one subject involved, although entry into the museum was most likely made by one person.

According to Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock, surveillance camera footage did not yield much in terms of a description of the suspect who gained entry.

"We have learned that other items were taken in addition to the Lunar Excursion Module replica,” Hunlock said Monday afternoon in a news release. "Award medals/ribbons and presentation coins are also missing."

These items were located in the same display case as the Lunar Module replica, according to the release.

"I want to stress to the media and the public that this is an ongoing criminal investigation. With that being said, I will continue to release information as I can, but I will not tarnish the integrity of the investigation. No other questions will be taken at this time."

Retired NASA special agent Joseph Gutheinz, Jr. told the Wapakoneta Daily News Monday evening the addition of the other items stolen greatly increases the chance of recovering the module. He believes this is good news as the thieves will try to sell the items to a collector and provides a good chance to have everything recovered...

