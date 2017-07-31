Additional items stolen from museum

Evidence at the scene from Friday's break-in at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum has revealed there was more than one subject involved although entry into the museum was most likely made by one

person. Surveillance camera footage did not yield much in terms of a description of the suspect that gained entry. See attached photo.

"We have learned that other items were taken in addition to the Lunar Excursion Module replica." Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock said Monday afternoon in a news release. "Award

medals/ribbons and presentation coins are also missing." These items were located in the same display case as the Lunar Module replica, according to the release.

"I want to stress to the media and the public that this is an ongoing criminal investigation. With that being said, I will continue to release information as I can, but I will not tarnish the integrity of the

investigation. No other questions will be taken at this time."