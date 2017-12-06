Acres bids being reviewed

The Auglaize Board of County Commissioners met to receive and open bids for the sale or lease of Auglaize Acres, the county run nursing home in Wapakoneta, and came away from the meeting with just one offer.

The lone bid came from the Lewis Center based Hillstone Healthcare, and offered just $1,365,000 for the facility.

Hillstone did not participate in a walkthrough of the facility and there were no representatives from the company on hand for the unsealing of the bids.

According to their website, the company operates several leased and owned assisted living facilities in Ohio, including Colonial Nursing Center in nearby Rockford.

This was the second bid period for the Wapakoneta facility, which the commissioners have been seeking to privatize.

The first period, resulted in three bids which did not meet specifications for the bidding process.

Beacon Health Management, LLC, Premier B.H. Inc. and MED Healthcare Partners made offers, all of which were submitted electronically, two prior to the bidding period and the third after the deadline.

During that bidding period, the offers were around...

