8 vie for Miss Carousel title

BOTKINS — The annual Botkins Carousel kicks off June 9 for a weekend of family activities, including a parade, games and a Queen’s Pageant.

The Miss Carousel Pageant begins at 7 p.m. June 9 with a musical interlude and the presentation of the color guard. Ryan Gutman is this year’s master of ceremonies. The competition begins with the Street Dress Competition, followed by the introduction of the judges, introduction of past queens and entertainment. The pageant continues with the...

