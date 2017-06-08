53rd Carousel celebrated with American Pride

The Botkins Carousel returns Friday for the 53rd time with rides, live music, games, crafts and vendors, parades, and fun for all.

All the proceeds raised during the weekend will go toward various organizations and groups throughout the village.

“This is a great community event for people to come and have fun at,” said Keith Buehler, President of the Community Club. “It’s a great fundraiser for a lot of our organizations: boy scouts, the athletic department, the cross country team, the track team, local churches, right to life and groups like that.”

The festivities will start...

