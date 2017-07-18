4-H'ers rewarded for hard work

Prospects 4-H Club members were treated to Scoops ice cream recently.

“The kids do numerous service projects and fundraisers,” Kim Fisher said, an adviser for the club. “It was something I thought the kids deserved.”

The kids got to choose four flavors for Scoops to bring to their meeting.

Prospect members, out of the Wapakoneta and Buckland areas, work hard with numerous service projects and fundraisers throughout the year, according to Fisher. These projects include working at the Buckland Fish Fry, recycling in Wapakoneta, picking up trash in Moulton Township, helping with the spring raffle at the fairgrounds and selling chicken BBQ dinners.

Several times between January and April, club members visit Auglaize Acres to play Bingo and sometimes do crafts with the residents...

