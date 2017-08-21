18 vie for top salsa recipe

On Sunday J. Marie's in downtown Wapakoneta was the site for Wapakoneta’s very first salsa making contest. As residents bought tickets to taste local salsa recipes, 18 contestants vied for the title of best homemade salsa.

There was a variety of flavor from traditional salsa to unique flavors like peach and pineapple flavored salsa. Allen Miller took home first place and the $100 dollar grand prize with a salsa that, according to judges had a smokey flavor. Kim Metz entered a more traditional salsa and not only did she win the $50 second place award, but also took home the peoples choice award. Kelly Schnattschneider followed in third place with her white peach flavored salsa and won $25 . . .

